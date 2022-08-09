FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE NEA BRIDGE by Phillip Alder
TRY TO AVOID WHAT SEEMS ORDAINED
Another hot summer's day resulted in a packed card room for the Senior Life Master's class.
"Let's see if our declarer play can match the efficiency of our air-conditioning," the SLM began.
He wrote the North-South hands and the auction on the board.
You have bid an emphatic four spades (the SLM continued). The first trick goes diamond ace, three, queen, six. West shifts to the club deuce. How would you proceed from there?
The SLM gave them a minute to decide on their plans.
This deal (the SLM proceeded) arose during a knockout team match here.
One declarer was oblivious to the danger. He took the second trick on the board and played a trump. However, West won with the spade ace, led a low diamond to his partner's jack and received a club ruff to defeat the contract.
The other declarer, though, heard the tom-toms beating out a rhythm that went: "Singleton, singleton, singleton." He knew what West was trying to do, and South saw how to stop West's plan dead in its tracks. He won the club lead in the dummy and called for the heart king. When East played low, declarer discarded his second diamond. West could no longer get East on lead for his ruff, and the contract made.
West immediately apologized to his partner. "If only I had led my club at trick one, we could have beaten the contract."
That is true. Now West will get his ruff whatever South does. In fact, if declarer leads a trump at trick two, a courageous West can get two ruffs, underleading his diamond honors twice.
** ** **
North 08-27-22
SPADES 7 6
HEARTS K J 8 7 5
DIAMONDS 10 9 3
CLUBS A K 4
West East
SPADES A 5 4 2 SPADES --
HEARTS A 9 6 4 HEARTS Q 10 3 2
DIAMONDS A K 5 4 DIAMONDS Q J 8 2
CLUBS 2 CLUBS 10 7 6 5 3
South
SPADES K Q J 10 9 8 3
HEARTS --
DIAMONDS 7 6
CLUBS Q J 9 8
Dealer: West
Vulnerable: Neither
South West North East
1DIAMONDS 1HEARTS 2DIAMONDS
4SPADES Pass Pass Pass
Opening lead: DIAMONDS A
