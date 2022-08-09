FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE NEA BRIDGE by Phillip Alder
A DEFENDER'S PLAY AFFECTS DECLARER'S
Jay Leno cracked, "The reason there are two senators for each state is so that one can be the designated driver."
In today's deal, South, the declarer, has two jobs. Against three no-trump, West leads his fourth-highest spade. What should South do if East (a) plays the queen, or (b) wins with the ace and returns the spade nine?
When East plays the spade queen, there are deals when it is right for declarer to duck -- but not here. South should win with his king, cross to dummy with a club to the 10 and run the heart queen. The finesse loses, but West cannot hurt declarer. If West continues spades, South gets a second trick in the suit. If West shifts to a diamond, declarer wins with the ace and claims nine tricks: one spade, three hearts, one diamond and four clubs.
What happens when East wins trick one with the spade ace and returns a spade? If South wins with the king and takes a losing red-suit finesse, the opponents may be -- and, here, are -- able to cash enough spade tricks to defeat him. The right play is to finesse the spade jack. It loses to the queen and a spade comes back.
Now needing to keep West off the lead, declarer should run the diamond jack (or nine). If the finesse wins, he repeats the finesse and has a shot at an overtrick or two. If the finesse loses and East still has a spade left, that suit must have been 4-4 at the beginning, and South is safe. Here the finesse loses, but East cannot do better than switch to a heart. Declarer wins with his ace and takes 10 tricks: one spade, one heart, four diamonds and four clubs.
** ** **
North 08-25-22
SPADES 7 6
HEARTS Q J 2
DIAMONDS A Q 10 8 7
CLUBS K 10 4
West East
SPADES ? 10 8 4 2 SPADES ? 9 5
HEARTS K 8 5 HEARTS 7 6 3
DIAMONDS 6 4 DIAMONDS K 5 3 2
CLUBS 9 6 5 CLUBS 8 7 3
South
SPADES K J 3
HEARTS A 10 9 4
DIAMONDS J 9
CLUBS A Q J 2
Dealer: South
Vulnerable: North-South
South West North East
1NT Pass 3NT All Pass
Opening lead: SPADES 4
