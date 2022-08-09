FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022
THE NEA BRIDGE by Phillip Alder
A COUP THAT WORKED AND LOST
On top of the Old Bailey, the famous criminal court in London, stands Justice. She holds a sword in her right hand and scales in her left. Across her eyes is a blindfold.
Bridge players sometimes feel like her. We weigh the evidence, but because some cards are hidden, contracts make that can be defeated, and vice versa.
Burrell Ives Humphreys, a former Superior Court judge from New Jersey, brought off a brilliant coup in today's deal from a duplicate game -- because West couldn't see Humphreys' cards.
Against three no-trump, West led the diamond three: seven, queen, king. Humphreys knew that if he conceded a club trick, the defenders could run four or five diamond tricks. To try to deflect the course of justice, Humphreys made an incredible play: At trick two, he led the diamond jack!
Thinking South was strong in diamonds, West -- an expert with many titles to his name -- ducked his ace. Immediately, Humphreys cashed four spades, two hearts and one club for his contract.
At the end of the evening, though, Humphreys found that he had scored 0 matchpoints! Every other South had won 10 or 11 tricks. Maybe some Wests didn't lead a diamond. However, it seems more likely that the declarers played the ace and another club, either immediately or after crossing to dummy with a spade. When West won with the club king, he couldn't envisage the diamond distribution. Instead, he switched to a major, refusing to give South a trick with the diamond jack.
As Humphreys might have said, justice definitely wasn't done -- or seen to be done.
North 08-24-22
SPADES Q J 7 2
HEARTS 10 8 4 3
DIAMONDS 7
CLUBS J 10 9 2
West East
SPADES 10 8 4 SPADES 6 5 3
HEARTS J 6 2 HEARTS Q 9 7
DIAMONDS A 8 6 3 DIAMONDS Q 10 9 5 4 2
CLUBS K 7 6 CLUBS Q
South
SPADES A K 9
HEARTS A K 5
DIAMONDS K J
CLUBS A 8 5 4 3
Dealer: South
Vulnerable: Both
South West North East
2CLUBS Pass 2DIAMONDS Pass
2NT Pass 3CLUBS Pass
3DIAMONDS Pass 3NT All Pass
Opening lead: DIAMONDS 3
