Zurcher - Rewa

After two COVID cancellations, their day was finally here. Hailey Michelle Zurcher and
Raley Elizabeth Rewa were joyously married on June 12, 2021, at Cascade Garden in Yakima.
The brides were supported by longtime friends and family, including their bridal parties: Raley’s maid of honor, Kiersten Dahlen, and bridesmaids MaryMargaret Frederick, Katie Keller, Monica Church, Shelby Church and Lindsey Rewa. Hailey's matron of honor, sister Malia Leaverton, best man, twin brother Connor Zurcher, and bridesmaids Bailey Carr, Katie Medawar, Randi P'Pool and Sara Yamashita.
Their flower girl was Nila P'Pool and ring bearers were Nolan and Landon Rewa, niece and nephews of the brides.
The ceremony was performed by Randy P'Pool, Hailey's uncle.
Both Hailey and Raley received their bachelor's degrees from the University of Washington (uh ... go, Dawgs) and Hailey earned her master's degree from Seattle University. Raley is currently pursuing her master's degree from California State University-Long Beach.
The brides would like to thank Eileen and Wes of Cascade Garden for guiding them through the COVID delays and patiently answering any questions during the past two years. As for Wes, his DJ skills were amazing and he kept the dance floor packed!
Hailey and Raley are grateful for the opportunity to be legally married, and remember the countless couples before them without these same liberties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.