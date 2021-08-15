Karen Bates and Scott Mosier were married Aug. 7, 1971, at the First Presbyterian Church in Yakima.
Karen and Scott retired from the Yakima School District in 2013. Karen is a retired school secretary with 39 years of service and Scott is a retired classroom teacher with 40 years of service.
Karen and Scott have lived in Yakima their entire married life, raising a son, David, and a daughter, Sarah Hoon. They have been blessed with two grandchildren, Taylor and Levi Hoon.
A celebration was planned, but the pandemic has delayed that until a healthier time.