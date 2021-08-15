Roy and Dorothy Bush were married Aug.18, 1956, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Yakima.
They met at Adams Elementary School, where Roy taught sixth grade and Dorothy taught music. Roy was the only one who stayed in his classroom when Dorothy came in to relieve teachers for 30 minutes.
They continue to enjoy their love of music, family and each other.
Roy was an educator in Yakima for over 30 years as a teacher and elementary school principal in public schools, and then for another 20 years in Catholic schools.
Dorothy taught music for many years in the Yakima and Highland school districts.
They have been very active members of the Holy Family Parish for decades where they both sang in the choir and Dorothy was the organist/pianist.
They have four children: Tom Bush (Veronica) of Puyallup, Andy Bush (Nadya), Sarah James and Jennifer Bush, all of Yakima. They also have six grandchildren: Aaron, Olivia, Eva, Tolya, Eden and Amelia.
Roy and Dorothy will celebrate their loving 65-year marriage with family on Aug. 22.