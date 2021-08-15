Briggs-Ronay

She said yes!
Tanner Briggs (son of Mark and Michele Briggs of Yakima) and Stephanie Ronay
(daughter of Peter and Julie Ronay of Pasadena, Calif.) are engaged to be married!
Tanner proposed to Stephanie in Costa Rica on May 27, 2021, and she said YES! Both currently reside in Seattle. Tanner, a graduate of the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, is working for Microsoft, and Stephanie, a graduate of Santa Clara University in California, is employed with Amazon.
With COVID’s cooperation, the couple have set their wedding date for July 9, 2022, in California, after which time they will take the world on together as husband and wife.