Johnnie Lee Zimmerman and Rebecca Kay Kelley met in the eighth grade. They were married Oct. 30, 1971, at the Naches Heights Community Church in Yakima.
They were blessed with two children: Joshua Zimmerman of Selah, and Kristen Garibay of Decatur, Ala. They have five grandchildren: Dakota Zimmerman of Lapwai, Idaho, Isaiah Zimmerman of Yakima, Zachary Lancaster of Yakima, Jayden Zimmerman of Tieton, and Owen Zimmerman of Tieton. In addition they have two great-grandsons: Joey Zimmerman and Ridge Zimmerman, both in Lapwai, Idaho.
John has worked in the fruit industry for over 50 years in management. He is currently the project manager for Gilbert Orchards. Kay is a retired homemaker but previously worked in retail, the fruit warehouses, as a florist and as a caregiver.
A family dinner is planned.
