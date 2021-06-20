Donovan (Don) M. Young and Diane M. Fry were married June 26, 1971, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Xenia, Ohio.
Don has been a lifelong resident and Diane has lived here for 50 years.
They will be celebrating by renewing their wedding vows at St. Paul Cathedral Church with Msgr. Ecker officiating and a family dinner at Waterfire Restaurant afterward. Along with their anniversary, they will be celebrating Diane's birthday, also on June 26. On Sunday, June 27, their daughters will be hosting an open house at the Youngs' residence for family and friends.
They have a trip planned in September to the San Juan Islands.
Don worked in the wood industry for over 30 years and retired from Hops Extract Corp. of America. Diane worked in the banking industry for 50 years, retiring from US Bank in 2017.
The couple's children are Deedra M. Buchanan of Everett and Danette M. (Matthew) Parker of West Seattle. They have three grandchildren: Brooklyn C. Buchanan, Cora Marie Parker and Axel Dutch Parker.