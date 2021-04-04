The five children and 13 grandchildren of Mark and Brenda Young are proud to announce their 50th anniversary.
Mark and Brenda met while college students and married in Mark's hometown of Redlands, California, on April 10, 1971. After graduating from Pepperdine University, they began their careers in education. They enjoyed living in many beautiful places. They lived in Malibu and Yucaipa, California, moved to Dillon, Montana, to work at Western Montana College, and then to Beaverton, Oregon, to work at the Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine.
Mark's work in higher education then took him to Central Washington University in Ellensburg, where he concluded his 26-year career as vice president of university relations.
In 2000 the Youngs, at age 50, launched their second career as missionaries in Honduras, starting a ministry called Little Hands, Big Hearts, which serves special-needs children and their families. Mark and Brenda spent the next 22 years loving and serving Honduran families and introducing hundreds of North Americans to mission work by hosting mission teams.
Our family has always had a house full of children, guests, college students and friends wherever we have lived.
Upon returning to the U.S., they landed in Yakima, where he worked with the Memorial Foundation to help raise funds and build the Cottage in the Meadow. Brenda retired after running an in-home day day care and teaching preschool for more than 28 years. Mark will retire in June from his work at Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
They will serve as volunteer camp hosts for Oregon and Washington state parks and will continue to serve the Lord in their retirement years wherever God takes them.
The family plans for a "Young Family Campout" on the Oregon Coast in July. Mark and Brenda look forward to a fall anniversary cruise through the Panama Canal and the Eastern Caribbean islands.
We are grateful for all that you have taught us and shown love to your kids. We love you!