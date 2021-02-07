Rich and Sue Woodruff are happy to announce their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married February 7, 1971, in Ellensburg in the Multipurpose Room by their head resident. Both were attending college. Shortly after graduation, they moved to Yakima and Rich started working for the Yakima Herald-Republic in advertising.
Over the years Rich has worked at Shield’s Bag and Printing as general manager of the Printing Division, at Zellerbach, selling paper to printers, and his last job was with Keith and Keith Funeral Home, ministering to grieving families.
Sue worked briefly for Children's Home Society before their daughter Jennifer was born. Rich and Sue are longtime members of Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, where Rich served as an elder and Sue served as a deacon.
The couple have enjoyed wonderful vacations to Hawaii, the Greek Isles, the Holy Land and cruises to Alaska. Sue had two sons by a previous marriage, Steve and Paul. Paul died in 1987. Together the couple have one daughter, Jennifer (Ed) Hagstrom. Jennifer and Ed had a combination of his and her children -- Jordan Hagstrom, Kendel (Nick) Brown, Olivia and Elijah. Recently Kendel and Nick were blessed with baby Lincoln. In addition to baby Lincoln, there are several step-great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will celebrate their anniversary at a later date.