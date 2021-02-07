The children of Earl and Nancy Williams announce the 50th anniversary of their parents. What a beautiful milestone of two wonderful people and a great example of love to so many!
Nancy grew up in Dayton, and Earl in the Yakima Valley. After a winter evening in 1968 spent with their respective friend groups at Sam’s Club dance hall in Yakima, Earl was Nancy’s knight in shining armor when he gave a jump to her dead car battery. Earl was surely impressed with Nancy’s quick wit coupled with her beauty school do-of-the-week, and promptly asked her on a date, which she accepted after one of her friends mentioned that Earl owned a Corvette. Their years of dating included many fun stories that they share with light in their eyes as it seems like just yesterday it all took place.
Earl Williams and Nancy Hoon were married February 13, 1971, at First Presbyterian Church in Yakima. They spent years of hard work and dedication building their careers and a family together. Earl and Nancy shared many good times playing in the snow and water with their two children, Tara and Travis, along with days digging in the dirt to make 3 acres of landscaped bliss at their home. Their adventures have taken them around the world, exploring Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Islands along with many trips shared with close friends. The stories are endless, along with the memories made.
Earl retired as the vice president of manufacturing from Shields Bag and Printing after 43 years of dedication to the craft of plastics. Years spent on the floor of the manufacturing plant gave way to his role of leadership for Shields and lifelong friendships that followed.
Nancy spent 47 years making people beautiful, standing on her feet hours upon hours as a hairdresser. With their own two hands, Earl and Nancy worked together to build the salon, Sunshine West, where Nancy ran her own business until her retirement in 2014. Nancy has continued to share her love of serving others in her volunteer work with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospice and Cottage in the Meadow. Earl keeps busy in his garage shining cars and tinkering with that old ‘55 Corvette that is slowly taking shape.
Earl and Nancy have two children: Tara (Aaron) Jacobs and Travis (Heather) Williams. Their two grandchildren, Natalie and Paxton Jacobs, keep them busy with sporting events and performances, weekends making their own memories together, and chatting on their devices to teach Grandpa and Grandma how to use that frustrating technology.
Earl and Nancy will have a celebration with their children in February with more to come in the future. Cheers to these two fantastic people who have shown us strong love for each other over 50 years with many more years to come.