WIDNER - 1 YEAR Feb 28, 2021 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Widners Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 1-year anniversary my new wife, Kathy Widner.With many more to come! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit your announcement Wedding, engagement or anniversaryWe want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written. Submit