Bill and Donna White of Yakima will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 8. Bill White and Donna Kauzlarich were married April 8, 1961, at St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima. They have lived in the area 25 years.
They lived 35 years in Seattle. Mr. White retired from the city of Seattle as an account payroll manager for the city. Mrs. White retired from the city of Seattle as an accounting technician.
The couple have three children: William White (Ginger) of Blaine, Melanie Adams (Kevin) of San Jose, California, and Greg White of Yakima. They have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They will be celebrating in March with their children at Birch Bay. The children gave them a gift to celebrate at Leavenworth later and they will be celebrating with Mrs. White’s brothers and sisters and their spouses in April wearing masks, social distancing and ordering takeout.