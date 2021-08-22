Kyle Welsch and Nancy Adeline were married Aug.14, 1971, at Westside United Protestant Church in Richland. Two days later they moved to Yakima, where they have resided ever since.
Kyle and Nancy both taught for 33 years in the Yakima school district. Daughter Amy (Chad), and grandson Hayden Young of Spokane and daughter, Emily Welsch and fiance Kory Zahler of Hauser, Idaho, celebrated the anniversary with a sunset dinner cruise on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Kyle and Nancy have their annual trip to Orcas Island planned for October.