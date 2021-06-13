Waterbury

Carla and Denis Waterbury

The family of Denis and Carla Waterbury are wishing them a happy 50th anniversary on June 12, 2021.

Submit your announcement

Submit your announcement

Wedding, engagement or anniversary

We want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written.