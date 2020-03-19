Bill and Jackie Wallace celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on March 29th. They will celebrate their anniversary with family at their cabin on Lake Conconully.
Bill and Jackie were married March 29, 1980 in Vancouver, Washington at the historic Covington House. Bill worked more than 40 years in the food industry. First for Del Monte in Vancouver, Yakima and California and then for National Frozen Foods Corporation in Seattle.
Jackie worked as a paralegal in California and finally for the Seattle City Attorney. Jackie retired in 2009, Bill retired in 2014. After retirement they returned to Yakima, settling in Selah. Bill and Jackie have one daughter, Jennifer Kindle (Jim) and two grandsons, Mac Shaw (Mikaila) and Trevor Shaw.