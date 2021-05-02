Richard and Evelyn (Godfrey) VanDenHeuvel are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married May 1, 1971, at the Nob Hill Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, officiated by her brother, Kenneth Godfrey.
Richard moved to Yakima from Santa Anna, California, in the late 1960s to help his uncle raise cattle. He later went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad until his retirement. Evelyn has spent her married life as a homemaker.
Richard and Evelyn were introduced to each other at an annual convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses and were married a little over a year later. They have lived in Yakima all their married life. They enjoy traveling and camping with family and friends.
A trip to Yellowstone is planned for later.