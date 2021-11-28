Kenneth and Carol Tucker from Yakima (formerly from Outlook) celebrated 70 years of marriage.
The couple was married Nov. 4, 1951, in Grandview.
To honor the Tuckers’ 70th wedding anniversary and love of marriage, a private family celebration was hosted by their daughters: Joann Tucker Smith, Rena Guy (Bob) and Tammy Walkenhauer (Don), along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
