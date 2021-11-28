Tucker

Carol and Kenneth Tucker

Kenneth and Carol Tucker from Yakima (formerly from Outlook) celebrated 70 years of marriage.

The couple was married Nov. 4, 1951, in Grandview.

To honor the Tuckers’ 70th wedding anniversary and love of marriage, a private family celebration was hosted by their daughters: Joann Tucker Smith, Rena Guy (Bob) and Tammy Walkenhauer (Don), along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Submit your announcement

Submit your announcement

Wedding, engagement or anniversary

We want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment