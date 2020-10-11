Don and Sydney Thaxton will celebrate 70 years of marriage and good health on October 14, 2020.
Remarkably, they have known each other since kindergarten/first grade while growing up in New Orleans, LA. Don, a decorated war veteran and bona fide Cajun, first retired from a career as 1st Sgt. U.S. Army Military Police which took the family to various assignments for over 20 years, concluding at Yakima Training Center. Don then went to work for and retired as an accomplished detective with Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Sydney, however, truly a matriarch, still hasn’t gotten to retire!
The couple are active in Holy Redeemer Church and have four children which have multiplied into nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Children: Suzette (Tom Carlson), Eric (Cathy), Lorene (Ken Lawson) and Kathleen (Brenda Blakk). Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Todd Carlson; Kara Carlson (John Plughoff), Alex Davis Carlson; Casey Thaxton (Amanda Stevens)-Payton, Haiden, Grace and Atreya; Jeffrey Thaxton (Brianna)-Aubrie, Tanner, Aviya, Chace and Emily; David Thaxton-Julianna; Stephen Thaxton; Talia Brestar; Evan Brestar (Melissa); Taylor Brestar Nyberg (Kyle)-Sydney, Jameson, Regan and Lincoln.
No gathering is planned for various reasons, but we encourage and greatly appreciate your congratulations, well wishes, and especially old stories be emailed to Lorene39@hotmail.com to be compiled for them to read and enjoy as a keepsake.