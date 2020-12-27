Billy Stobaugh and Veleta Geffe were married December 27, 1950, in the Wapato Community Presbyterian Church, while the groom was on a short leave from the Air Force. They lived most of their married years in Toppenish, all but a few years in Denver, Colorado. Billy is a retired railroad clerk
who worked 50 years with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Veleta is a retired floral designer.
The Stobaughs have two children: Yvonne (Ron) Luttrell and Scott (MaryAnne) Stobaugh. They have two grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, nine step-great grandchildren and three step-great-great grandchildren.
Yvonne and Scott are truly blessed to have the most wonderful, loving, and caring parents! We love you Dad & Mom, congratulations on 70 years!