Stenehjem - 50 Years

Ken “Casey” and Mildred "Millie” Stenehjem celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary with a family vacation in Oahu, Hawaii. Casey Stenehjem and Millie Hegrenes were married August 23, 1969 at Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, Minnesota.
They have lived in Yakima for 51 years and have been retired since 1997. Mr. Stenehjem taught for the Wapato School District and Mrs. Stenehjem taught at Yakima Valley College. Casey and Millie have two children; Erik (Cathleen) of Portland, Oregon and J (Joy) of Yakima, Washington and four grandchildren; Skye, Cole, Ryder and Leif.