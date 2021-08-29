Tom and Jeanene Smith were married Aug. 21, 1971, at Holy Redeemer Catholic in Yakima.
Jeanene was a nurse at Yakima Memorial Hospital, Selah Family Medicine, Occupational Health, Cornerstone and Dr. Garfein's office nurse for many years, as well as volunteering at Harman Center now.
Tom was a teacher and principal at Union Gap School and after 34 years in education retired as Wilson Creek superintendent.
They raised three children: April, Adam and Jason, and have been blessed with seven grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren.
Due to COVID pandemic and heat/smoke issues, they will celebrate with a family gathering at their home and with a trip to Seattle in October.