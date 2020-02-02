Sires - 65 Years

Warren and Evelyn Sires were married on February 6, 1955 in the home of Evelyn’s mother, Bertha Merrin of Yakima, Washington. Warren was a beekeeper and kept bees initially in Yakima County, then began moving his bees in the winter to California for almond pollination and back to the valley for fruit pollination.
When pesticides in the valley became a problem, he trucked bees to North and South Dakota for honey production. He sold his business in 1996 and they moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for 15 years. They lived on the river, enjoying the opportunities for water sports until they returned to Yakima in 2012. They have two children: Mark Sires and Karen Krantz, both of Yakima, Washington. Also in the family are five grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
They will celebrate their anniversary with their family.