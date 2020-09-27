Schultz

Nick Schultz and Kathy Ackerman were married September 28, 1985.

Nick and Kathy Ackerman Schultz are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary. On September 28, 1985, Nick and Kathy exchanged vows at Bothell Landing with family and friends on a beautiful sunny afternoon.

After retiring from education we moved to Yakima in 2000 to enjoy our retirement years.

Our children, Lisa and Todd, have blessed us with 3 grandchildren. Our daughter, Lisa, her husband, Mark and grandsons, Conner and Aidan, live in Richland; Our son, Todd, and his wife, Misti and granddaughter, Holly, live in Seattle.

Time is a gift! Love is a blessing!

Love changes, adapts and endures!

35 years and counting!

