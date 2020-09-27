Nick and Kathy Ackerman Schultz are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary. On September 28, 1985, Nick and Kathy exchanged vows at Bothell Landing with family and friends on a beautiful sunny afternoon.
After retiring from education we moved to Yakima in 2000 to enjoy our retirement years.
Our children, Lisa and Todd, have blessed us with 3 grandchildren. Our daughter, Lisa, her husband, Mark and grandsons, Conner and Aidan, live in Richland; Our son, Todd, and his wife, Misti and granddaughter, Holly, live in Seattle.
Time is a gift! Love is a blessing!
Love changes, adapts and endures!
35 years and counting!