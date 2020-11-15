Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art.”
Perhaps Mrs. Roosevelt would agree that this handsome young couple, just launching into wedded life together, had and have beauty present at both ends of their lifelines.
As Helen and Carl Schilperoort approach seven decades together, they have become a couple bound together with kind generosity, a shared faith in God, openness and love for all who pass through their doors, and abiding love for each other -- artful living! On November 25, Carl and Helen will mark their 70th anniversary.
Their children invite you to share a celebration 2020-style. If you would like to send greetings or a memory in a card or note, they will have you sitting around the dining table with them, "listening" to your voices in your words. An included photo of you and your loved ones, recent or vintage, would add a visual dimension to your "visit." Thank you for your participation in this "pandemic party." Carl and Helen Schilperoort, 241 Douglas Lane, Wapato, WA 98951