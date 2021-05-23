Rupert

Lynda and Keith Rupert

Happy anniversary to Keith & Lynda, celebrating 43 years of marital bliss on May 19.

“Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who wants to live in an institution?” — Groucho Marx

