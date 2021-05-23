Jim and Karen “Susie” Roberts are celebrating 45 years of marriage.
They were married on May 22, 1976, in the Yakima County courthouse after the judge was located on the golf course; and later had their marriage blessed at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Jim began working at Decoto Aircraft and stayed with its subsequent companies for over 26 years. Karen worked in the Yakima city clerk's office for 30 years, retiring as city clerk.
Prior to their marriage, Jim had started Operation Santa Claus, which provided toys and candy to underprivileged children in the Yakima area, delivered by Santa Claus, and retired after 40 years.
Jim and Susie say they are truly blessed with their combined family of four children: Patty (Cliff) of Toppenish, James (Tami) of Vancouver, Dia (Brad) of Shoreline, and Karen (Tom) of Yakima. They have six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and a great-grandson due in July.
They will be celebrating their anniversary with a trip to the beach.