Rice - 40 Years Mar 26, 2020 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On March 25th, 1980, John C. Rice and Cheryl A. Ripley were married in Sunnyside, Wa. They celebrated 40 years with dinner at home with their son and daughter-in-law. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit your announcement Wedding, engagement or anniversaryWe want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written. Submit