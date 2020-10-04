Randy Purcell and Mona (McGuire) met their Junior year at West Valley High School in 1974.
They were married October 3, 1975, in Yakima, at Mt. Olive Church.
They have lived and raised their three daughters in Yakima. LeAnn (Dusty) Hogue of Buckley, WA, Rachel (Darren) Buchanan in East Wenatchee, WA, and Cheryl (Jonathan) Dummer of Redding, CA. They have five grandchildren: Valerie, Nataley, Dylan, Lily, and Daniel.
Randy is a truck driver for Jeld Wen Windows and Doors, and Mona manages Especially Western in Union Gap.
A fun family trip to the beach with all three daughters and family that could come was held in August for celebration of 45 years together.