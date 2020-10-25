PRICE - 25 YEARS

Dwight and Linda (Harris) Price would like to announce their 25th anniversary.
The love story began after reconnecting 30 years after high school. We haven’t been apart since our first dance.
Dwight had a business, Price & Son Trucking, and I became his bookkeeper and soulmate. We retired this year and are looking forward to relaxing.
Our celebration will be in Las Vegas, at Sam’s Town, the place where we were married, after the virus calms down.
We have three daughters, one son, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren that we adore and now can see more often!