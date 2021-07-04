Prescott

Alice and Ralph Prescott

July 5, celebrating 75 years of marriage with love and good health ...

When the weather cools, they will enjoy an event (including a big surprise) with family and friends and Sunnyside's Bon Vino Bistro and Bakery, hosted by daughter Kathleen Rogers, Sunnyside.

Ralph and Alice are know for their open-air skating rink for many years. Aside from their skating skills.

Ralph, a diesel mechanic, retired from PG&E California. Alice worked as a housewife. She also worked at JC Penney's, Sunnyside, as well as a volunteer Camp Fire Girls leader for 12 years.

They've enjoyed a few years of foreign travel, and motorcycle and motorhome adventures all around the U.S.

