PASTRANA – 60 Years

Julio and Mary Lou Pastrana of Yakima will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when the stay at home order is lifted they will celebrate with a family dinner hosted by their children and a winter trip to Maui, Hawaii.
Julio Pastrana and Mary Lou Perez were married on April 23, 1960, at St. Joseph’s church in Yakima. They have lived in the Yakima Valley the duration of their marriage. Mr. Pastrana is a retired employee of the WA St. Dept. of Transportation and Mrs. Pastrana is a retired employee of Holtzinger Fruit Company.
The couple has four children, the late Diana Pastrana, Tony Pastrana, Lisa Krous and Tommy Pastrana, all of Yakima. They have six grandchildren, Nichol Esparza, Cassandra Milden, Alexandra Young, Emalee Salazar, Trevor Sampson and Noah Pastran