Wayne and Susan Nelson are happy to announce their 50th wedding anniversary! Originally from Southern California, Susan was the manager of the china and glassware department at May Company and Wayne had just graduated from Officer Candidate School when they met at a friend’s wedding in 1968.
When Wayne to returned from serving two tours in Vietnam, they were married on January 31, 1971, in the Temple City United Methodist Church. Later that year while visiting Susan’s parents in Granger, Wayne landed a U.S. history and Spanish teaching position at Franklin Junior High School in Yakima. Susan became a department manager of children’s wear at the Bon Marché.
Years later Wayne transferred to Eisenhower High School and Susan earned her teaching degree and taught sixth grade at Washington Middle School. They have both retired from the Yakima School District and Wayne is a Realtor at Heritage Moultray Real Estate.
They raised a daughter, Julia, and enjoy visiting her family in Portland, including their son-in-law, Steven, and granddaughters Sarah and Leah. You can find Wayne and Susan actively participating at Wesley United Methodist Church, and when COVID-19 is over, they will return to traveling and enjoying time with friends and family.
They are grateful for the love and friendship over the years here in Yakima.