Bill and Lavina Mitchell will be celebrating 70 years of Marriage on April 8th.
Bill Mitchell and Lavina Hinsz were married in Yakima WA. in 1950. They have grown a life together and raised a family here in the Valley.
They have three children; Idella (Mick) Strader, Brion (Deb) Mitchell, Brad (Ali) Mitchell, five Grandchildren; Donovan (Lucia) Strader, Tanner (Jolynn) Mitchell, Skyler (Dom) Mitchell, Craig Mitchell, and McKenzie Mitchell, and one great-grandson, Isaac Strader. A trip to celebrate will be taken at a later date.