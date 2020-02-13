Miller - 60 Years

Dale and Barbara Miller of Sunnyside, Washington will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, February 13th. They are lifetime residents of Sunnyside, Washington.
They are blessed with three children; Todd (Lisa), Tyler (Kari) and Stacey; and six grandchildren: Megan, Paige, Matthew, Aundra, Brittany and Nadine.
❤ All Because Two People Fell In Love ❤
A Celebration in their honor for Family and Friends will be held on: Saturday, February 22, 2020 3-5 p.m. At: Snipes Mountain Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside, Washington
~ Join Us For This Very Special Event ~