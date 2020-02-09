Miller - 60 Years

Dale and Barbara Miller of Sunnyside, Washington will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, February 13th. They are lifetime residents of Sunnyside, Washington. They are blessed with three children; Todd (Lisa), Tyler (Kari) and Stacey; and six grandchildren: Megan, Paige, Matthew, Aundra, Brittany and Nadine.

All Because Two People Fell In Love! A Celebration in their honor for Family and Friends will be held on: Saturday, February 22, 2020 At: Snipes Mountain Restaurant 905 Yakima Valley Highway Sunnyside, Washington. Join Us For This Very Special Event!

Submit your announcement

Submit your announcement

Wedding, engagement or anniversary

We want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written.