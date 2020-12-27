Marty Miller and Amy Halvorson were married on December 30, 1995, in Yakima. Marty is the executive
director of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing; Amy is a bookseller at Inklings Bookshop and a community volunteer.
After 25 years, they maintain that marriage is an excellent thing and remember two pieces of advice from their wedding day: offer each other commitment, acceptance, forgiveness; and never talk about money at bedtime.
They have two sons, Henry and Theo, who will graduate in 2021 from Whitworth University and Eisenhower High School, respectively. Marty and Amy hope to take an anniversary trip after being vaccinated for COVID-19.