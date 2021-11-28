Jack McMillan married Sharon Wallace on Nov. 25, 1961. They were married in Ephrata at the Presbyterian Church. They have lived in Ephrata; Glendale Calif.; Brewster; Leavenworth; Yakima; and recently returned to Ephrata, their childhood home, to be near their family.
Jack’s career consisted of teaching and coaching. Sharon worked at the Grant County PUD, the Chelan County PUD and was a legal assistant at the law firm of Davis, Arneil, Dorsey, Kight and Parlette.
The McMillans have three sons: Greg (Marnie) of Quincy, Mark (Lynette) of Soap Lake and Nick of Anchorage, Alaska. They have 16 grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.