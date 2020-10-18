McLAUGHLIN - 50 YEARS Oct 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill and Joy McLaughlin were married October 17, 1970, in Yakima.In Love for 50 Years.(I will always love you! ) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit your announcement Wedding, engagement or anniversaryWe want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written. Submit