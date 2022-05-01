Mark and Karen McKenna are celebrating 30 years of marriage on May 2, 2022.
Mark and Karen (Senger) McKenna were married on May 2, 1992, at Birchfield Manor in Yakima. Over the last 30 years, they have raised two children -- Rachel and Jennifer -- and also have two grandsons and one granddaughter.
Mark and Karen opened McKenna Motors in 1998, where they have both worked for the last 24 years.
Here's to many more to come -- happy 30th anniversary!
