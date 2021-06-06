Jack and Ivy (Fox) McCormick were married June 3, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yakima.
Jack worked in Washington State Patrol communications for 35 years, retiring in 1994. Ivy is a homemaker ... still working!
During their marriage, they have vacationed in Hawaii several times and returned to Ivy's hometown in England on three occasions. When the kids were younger, they vacationed along the Washington and Oregon coasts each year.
Jack and Ivy had two children: Kevin, who works at Shields and is married to Theresa Boggess, and Lesley (deceased) who married Scott Brulotte. They have three grandsons: James and John Brulotte, who reside in the Seattle area, and Sean McCormick, who lives in Kennewick.
To celebrate their anniversary, travel plans will be made following the pandemic.