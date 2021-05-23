The children of Jay and Pat LaCoursiere, of Moxee, Washington, are proud to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents.

Jay LaCoursiere and Pat Walsh were married on May 22, 1971, at Saint Paul Cathedral in Yakima, Washington.

Jay is a CPA and also owner/operator of his own Construction company, JAL Construction. Pat retired from US West Communications. Jay will never retire.

The couple has been blessed with three awesome children: Stephanie Means (Dan) of Moxee, Washington, Tracy LaCoursiere of Yakima, Washington and Shaun LaCoursiere of Kirkland, Washington.

Jay and Pat will celebrate their anniversary in Maui, Hawaii.

Mom and Dad, thank you for showing us an example of an unconditional, loving marriage.

