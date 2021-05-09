Norman Kuhlmann and Joycelyn Detty were married May 5, 1956, here in Yakima.
Mr. Kuhlmann spent 24 years in the USMC, retiring as a Major in 1976. Following that, he worked for Yakima Cement Co. and Graham & Morris in Toppenish, and retired again from the Teamsters Union 524 in 1992.
Joyce volunteered for the American Red Cross and worked many years as a counselor for Consumer Credit Counseling Services locally.
Norm and Joyce had three children: Beckie Lynn, Norman (Kurt) Jr. (deceased) and Kathryn Kay. They have six grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.
The Kuhlmanns feel blessed to have shared a rare and everlasting love, and look forward to many more years of good health and good times with family and friends. But most of all sharing their love for each other and their steadfast faith with everyone they meet.