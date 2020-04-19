Klingele-Emard 70 Years

Married in Seattle on March 4th, 1950, Gerald Klingele and Joan Emard started a family that has grown from 8 children to 18 grandkids and 23 great-grandkids. Their children are Dennis (Doreen), Gary (Carol), Steve (Paula), Mike (Melissa), Vickie (Ron) Urlacher, Glenn (Robyn), Ted (Beth) Klingele.
They owned and operated the Deep Sea Deli for many years before retiring. Over the years they have greatly enjoyed many family gatherings, as well as camping and boating in the San Juan Islands and Canadian waters with the Yakima Boat Club.
Avid travelers, they cruised the Panama Canal and the Rhine River, visiting Switzerland, Holland, France and Germany. They also went to Australia and cruised to New Zealand. Solo RV adventures include Alaska and British Columbia, and another trip to the Appalachian and Smokey Mountains.
They went with Gary and Carol on a 7-week, 10,000-mile trip across Canada from B.C. to Nova Scotia, and home via the U.S. There were also two more trips together to Kentucky ad Tennessee.
An annual family campout to Charbonneau Park on the Snake River is planned for June. We look forward to a family celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary soon!