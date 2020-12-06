Jim and Kim (Iverson) Kean were married in Yakima on November 5, 1970. What an amazing accomplishment to be celebrating their 50th anniversary!
It all started with a trip to Eschbach Park. Jim drove his sisters and cousin and "their friend" for a day of swimming. Kim sat in the back seat going out and the front seat coming back. She has been there ever since. The ring came after his new golf clubs!
Both are retired from retail. They have two wonderful sons: Chad (Nichole) and grandsons Win and Gus of Anacortes, and Todd (Betsy) of Yakima.
They celebrated in October with a wonderful trip to the Oregon Coast.