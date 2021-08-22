Karn

Al and Fran Karn

Al and Fran Karn were married at Faith Lutheran Church, Toppenish, on Aug. 19, 1956, upon Al’s graduation from the University of Idaho and his commissioning in the U.S. Navy.

It was love at first sight when they met on the Idaho campus. For the next 30-plus years, Al’s military tours took then up and down both coasts of the U.S., to Europe and Asia, before retiring and settling in Yakima.

Al and Fran have three children: Mark (deceased), Kevin and Jill; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

