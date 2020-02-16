June and Ted Cummings Feb 16, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "64" Wonderful Years! February 19, 1956 - February 19, 2020. “Thanks for Showing Us What Love and Family Is All About.” Love, Your Son; Don, Your Daughter; Kari and All Your Family! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit your announcement Wedding, engagement or anniversaryWe want to have your announcements published in the Yakima Herald-Republic and on YakimaBride.com. The best part is that you get to write your announcement the way you want it written. Submit