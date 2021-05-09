Ron and Janet (Rutherford) Johnson are celebrating 40 years of marriage. They were married May 9, 1981, in Selah.
Ron moved to the Yakima area in the 1970s and Janet is a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley. They met through Stone Church’s Positive Christian Singles group.
Ron is retired from owning and operating Ron’s Upholstery. Janet continues to work part-time as a registered nurse at Chandler House. Combined they have four children: Eric (Shelly) of Bozeman, Montana, Dan of Yakima, Laurie of Yakima and Christa (Jason) of Yakima. They also have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
They will be celebrating with a trip to the beach at a later date.