The children of Bob and Vicky Isaak are proud to announce the 50th anniversary of their parents. Bob and Vicky were high school sweethearts and were married on March 20, 1971, in Hoquiam, Washington. They moved to Yakima in August 1971 where they raised their three children: Jason, Tracy (Denney) and Patrick. Bob and Vicky are also honorary parents to their niece, Elizabeth (Liz), and now their granddaughter, Elisa.
The couple purchased Ace home Furnishings in 1986, changed the name to Isaak’s Home Furnishings in 1996, and owned and operated the business until their retirement in 2011. Retirement has not slowed them down, though. They keep busy with Vicky’s quilting, their lake property, church activities and their five grandchildren, who they lovingly refer to as the “Dingers.”
Bob and Vicky will celebrate their anniversary with a quick getaway and then later with family in July at Mason Lake. Mom and Dad, thank you for showing us an example of what a God-centered, unconditional loving marriage looks like.
We love you.